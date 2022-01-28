Members of the Texas County Commission met Jan. 18-20 as it worked to prepare the 2022 budget.

Commissioners:

•Reviewed budget requests and finalized several areas within the document. They met with elected officials to review individual budgets.

•Acknowledged a new appointment to the South Central Workforce Investment Board.

•Reviewed and approved a final budget.

•Approved additions and abatements presented by the county assessor.

•Met with Jeff Malam and Mike Zellers of Pierce Township concerning an advisory board meeting, as well as meeting on a Community Development Block Grant and other issues in their township.

•Visited with Alex Roberts of Cabool concerning IT issues.

•Reviewed correspondence from a citizen that was forwarded to the sheriff.

•Held discussions with Texas County Health Department Director Angel Wells about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county.