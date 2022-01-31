The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy responded on Jan. 26 to a report of a domestic disturbance at a Highway 32 residence at Licking.

The officer made contact with a 30-year-old man and a 61-year-old man there who had been in an argument over the older man’s health. Both men told the deputy the incident hadn’t been physical.

They were advised of the 12-hour rule.

•Deputies were dispatched at about 1:40 a.m. Jan. 15 regarding a report of a man making threats to neighbors and himself at a Kelly Road residence at Raymondville.

An officer who spoke to the man reported that he had threatened to kill his mother and himself. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and later transported to Phelps County for a mental evaluation.

•A deputy responded to a Highway 17 residence in Houston on Jan. 3 regarding a report of a domestic disturbance between two women.

The officer made contact with a 53-year-old woman there who said she and her 53-year-old roommate were traveling in a car and got into an argument, and that the other woman had grabbed her face and scratched her.

The officer spoke with the other woman, who said she was in the passenger’s seat and that she had asked her roommate to stop insulting her, and that the roommate had then hit her.

Neither woman wanted to pursue charges. They were advised of the 12-hour rule.