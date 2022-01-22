Scholarship opportunities are available for those interested in participating in the Texas County Fair’s livestock programs.

The 2022 Texas County Fair Scholarship application is available. Winners will be presented a hog, lamb or goat, along with feed. The animal will be shown and sold at the county fair, which is July 26-30.

To be eligible, an applicant must be a junior or senior in high school or a first-year college student, shown at least two years prior and live in the county or an adjoining one.

Applications are available at Texas County Fair Board Facebook page, website or through a school guidance counselor. It must be postmarked by March 29.

Another opportunity is available for a first-time exhibitor. Winners receive a cage, feed, water bottle and meat pen of rabbits to be show and sold at the fair this year. Applicants must be 5-13 years old, live in the county or an adjoining one and be a first-time exhibitor. The deadline is May 1. Applications are available from the same locations as the first one.

The Texas County Fair Board will sponsor its livestock shows July 26-30. Weigh-ins occur from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for steer on March 13 and hogs, goats, sheep and replacement heifers on April 24.