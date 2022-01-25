Sales taxes collected last year by Texas County merchants increased about 11 percent from 2020, according to a Missouri Department of Revenue reports.

Retailers collect three half-cent sales taxes — one for debt retirement on the justice center, general operations and a third for capital improvements, upkeep and maintenance.

Each contributed about $1.3 million. The county also receives revenue from a “use tax” on out-of-state sales. That totaled $508,893 for the year. That was up 17 percent from 2020.

General county half-cent sales tax revenue