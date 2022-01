Texas County schools will be closed Friday amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the region combined with expected cold weather.

Houston, Licking, Cabool, Raymondville and Plato are closed for the rest of the week. Success is closed Friday due to cold weather, it said. Summersville began virtual education on Thursday, and said it hoped to resume in-person classes on Monday.

Saturday’s Grizzly basketball game at MSU-W.P. is cancelled due to COVID-19 numbers, along with special events at halftime.