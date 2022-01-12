This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

COVID-19 cases in the Houston Schools have jumped over the last three days.

There are 16 students and staff out Wednesday due to positive cases. Staff absentees are: high school (3), middle school (2) and elementary (3).

Here’s a breakdown on students: High school (6), middle school (1) and elementary (1).

The number of quarantines among staff: Elementary (1) and high school (1).

Student quarantines: Elementary (6), middle school (5) and high school (6).

On Tuesday night, the Houston board of education approved protocols based on the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. Positive cases can return about five days if no symptoms (asymptomatic) or after symptoms have resolved and 24 hours fever free without taking medication. A mask must worn until 10 days are up.

CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards issued the numbers at his institution:

153 Covid+ inpatients, 31 asymptomatic upon admission (Admitted for reasons other than Covid, but still infectious) 32.95% rolling 7 day positivity, 35.48% yesterday. 495 positive test results yesterday.



When in doubt, stay home and play it safe, omicron is highly infectious. pic.twitter.com/bRBdrYbCTe — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) January 12, 2022

Here’s a look at Mercy in Springfield: