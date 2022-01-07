Darrin Lee Hayes, 50, was born Feb. 11, 1971, in Houston, Mo., to Ray Raymond and Sylvia Brannam Hayes. He passed away Jan. 4, 2022, at Texas County Memorial Hospital.

He grew up in Houston, Mo., and graduated from Houston High School with the class of 1989.

Mr. Hayes married Daneille Andre’ in Houston, Mo., on March 14, 1996. They had two daughters, Darina Marie and Dezaray LaShae.

He worked as a lineman for Arkansas Electric and Houston Wood Treating.

Mr. Hayes is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Darrell, Ray and Edward; and a sister, Norma Cooksey.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Daneille of the home; his daughters, Darina and Dezaray of the home; five brothers, Wesley Hayes, Marvin Hayes, Richard Hayes, Ron Hayes and Bill Hayes, all of Houston, Mo.; three sisters, Marjorie Stroup, Patricia Hayes and Linda Garner, all of Houston, Mo.; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

As a young man, his father taught him how to hunt, fish and trap, which he proudly passed on to his daughters. He loved spending time outdoors, back roading in his side by side, and watching for deer. Time spent with his daughter’s deer and turkey hunting brought him the greatest joy. Mr. Hayes loved gathering with family and friends for barbecues and a game of cornhole and horseshoe pitching, which he usually won. He had a great sense of humor and had a way to brighten days with a smile and a big hug.

He accepted the Lord Jesus as his personal savior.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests that donations be made to the Darrin Hayes Memorial Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

No services are planned at this time, per his wishes. He was cremated under the care of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.