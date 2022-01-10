David Lantz, 82, passed away at home in St. Peters, Mo., on Jan. 2, 2022. He was born April 11, 1939, in Bayard, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Mary Lantz; his sister, Mary; and brother, James.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dola Lantz; sister, Nancy Koch; children, Brett Lantz and Brad Lantz; and three grandchildren.

Mr. Lantz attended Houston High School and graduated in 1957. He then went on to work for General Motors as an engineer for 42 years, primarily in Parma, Ohio, while raising his sons in Broadview Heights, Ohio, before moving back to Missouri after retirement to be closer to family.

A memorial will be held at a later date this year.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harvest for Hunger.