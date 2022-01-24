A celebration of the life of Rebecca “Becky” Lynn Hicks, 59, of Licking, is noon Saturday, Jan. 29, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
There is no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Williams Cemetery.
Click here to read our print edition online!
A celebration of the life of Rebecca “Becky” Lynn Hicks, 59, of Licking, is noon Saturday, Jan. 29, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
There is no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Williams Cemetery.