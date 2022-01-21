This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Positive cases of COVID-19 in Texas County hit a new high this week since the start of the pandemic.

The Texas County Health Department reported on Friday, Jan. 21, there have 293 cases since Jan. 15. This month, 499 positive tests have been recorded.

In all of 2021, the number was 2,233.

Texas County Memorial Hospital reported the positivity count — the percentage of positive tests — stood at 36.2 percent for the week. Last week, the number was 21.2 percent.

Most county school districts cited high absentee rates and low staffing for closing this week.