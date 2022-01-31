Donna Lisa Williams, 59, passed away Jan. 28, 2022, at Texas County Memorial Hospital. She was born October 13, 1962, in Houston, Mo., to Donald Stewart Sr. and Virginia Pitzel.

Mrs. Williams grew up in Hillsboro, Ill., St. Louis, Mo., and Hartshorn, Mo. She attended high school in Summersville, Mo., and graduated in 1982. She attended SMSU in West Plains for two years, ending in 1984, then went to job corps in Kansas City, Mo.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Donald Stewart and Virginia Smith Stewart; and a brother, William “Bill” Lancing Smith.

Mrs. Williams is survived by her children, LaDonna Heiney of Licking, Mo., and Keeshawn Williams of Houston, Mo.; her siblings, Dane Smith of Port Charlotte, Fla., Ed Smith of Ditmer, Mo., Fred Smith of Farmington, Mo., Sue Terrill of Salem, Mo., Rick Smith of Houston, Mo., Cindy East and Don Stewart of Hartshorn, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.

She worked at the Opportunity Sheltered Industries in Houston, Mo., and at Houston House.

Donna received Christ as her Savior as a child and continued staying faithful. She attended the Broken Chain Church in Houston, Mo., and loved her church family.

Mrs. Williams loved spending time with her children, family dinners with her children and friends, and playing board games.

Family will host a celebration of her life at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.