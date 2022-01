A 77-year-old driver was injured Monday morning when her truck ran off Highway 17 at Summersville and struck a concrete pillar at about 6:40 a.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Nina J. Roberts of Eminence was the driver of the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado that was totaled.

Roberts, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance with moderate injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital.

The mishap occurred at Highway 17 near Dent Avenue.