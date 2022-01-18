Texas County Memorial Hospital reported on Monday that it had eight COVID-19 patients.

Of those, six had not received any doses of a COVID vaccine.

There have been no death reports in the last seven days. The patients range in age of 45-80. Three are age 65 or under.

Texas County’s positivity rate stood at 24.9 percent, which translates into the percentage of those testing who were positive. Last week the number was 21.2 percent.

Daily new positive cases stood at 86.1 per 100,000 (It was 61.0 last week), it said.