The FCS Financial board of directors announced the cooperative is returning $34 million to their member-owners in cash patronage for the 2021 calendar year.

“FCS Financial is a member-owned cooperative that is committed to the success of agriculture and rural communities. The past two years have presented challenges for many people and businesses. Throughout, FCS Financial has stayed true to our mission while continuing to provide exceptional service,” says David Janish, FCS Financial CEO. “We ended 2021 with strong results and are excited to share that success with our member-owners through our patronage program.”

Each FCS Financial office will host Customer Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. March 22. Refreshments will be available. Patronage checks can be picked up at Customer Appreciation Day but attendance is not required to receive checks. They not distributed by the end of business on April 5 will be mailed.

Since 2006, FCS Financial has returned more than $211 million to members. Patronage payments are based on a member’s loan business activity with the association. Each eligible member’s patronage check will be available March 22 through April 4 at the FCS Financial office where their loan is serviced.

For more information, contact the local FCS Financial office at 800-444-3276 or visit www.myfcsfinancial.com, and find the link to the 2021 Patronage Program under “About Us.”