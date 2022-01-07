It’s a boy!

Adrian Jace Brandt took the honors as the first baby born at Texas County Memorial Hospital in 2022, arriving at 12:24 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

He is the son of Katlyn and Austin Brandt of Cabool, and he joins his big sister, 2-year old Eliza. Dr. Tricia Benoist, physician at the TCMH Medical Complex in Houston, delivered baby Adrian, he was 7 pounds, 7 ounces and 20 ½ inches long.

Reese and Lana Bucher, representatives of the TCMH Auxiliary, Linda Pamperien, TCMH chief financial officer; and Courtney Owens, TCMH nursing administration, presented gifts and gift certificates for Adrian and his family after his birth. Local businesses and individuals donated the gifts to celebrate the arrival of the first child born at TCMH in 2022.