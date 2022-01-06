Gary Leroy Sullins, 69, of Licking was born Oct. 9, 1952, the son of Leburn Sullins and Hellen Sullins in Kansas City, Mo. He passed away Jan. 5, 2022.

Mr. Sullins began his life with Christ at a young age when he was baptized in the Piney River.

He had 10 siblings: Granvel, Kenneth, Phyllis, Randy, Anita, Ronald, Dorothy, Vernell, Eugene and Ruth.

He graduated from Licking High School in 1971. Following graduation, he maintained various positions of different trades. He later joined the painter’s union.

Mr. Sullins enjoyed coon hunting, turkey hunting and especially spending time with the people he loved most. He and his wife, Kay, were married 41 years. They had a son, Scotty Ray. He is also survived by six grandchildren.

The family will host a celebration of his life at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at the Licking Christian Church. with Rick Mosher officiating. The family requests memorials to Three Rivers Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com. The body was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.