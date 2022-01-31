Gregory Joel Pardun, age 66, of Houston, Mo., passed away Jan. 27, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 22, 1955, in Dowagiac, Mich., to Roger Ross and Patricia Olive Elizabeth Bromley Pardun.

He worked for McDonnell Douglas as head of safety. He moved with his family in 2012 to Houston, Mo.

Mr. Pardun is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Deborah Ann Viscioni German; and a son, Benjamin Roger Pardun.

Surviving is a son, Christopher Josef German of Houston, Mo., and a sister, Denise Becker of Oklahoma

The family will be hosting private services. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.