Two area law enforcement agencies are seeking help in identifying human remains found Jan. 12 near Winona.

The body was found on state right-of-way on U.S. 60, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. An autopsy shows homicide as the cause of death, it said.

The female is about 55 years of age with two legible tattoos. She is described as having black hair and weighing about 160-180 pounds.

Persons with information should call Troop G of the patrol at 417-469-3121. The patrol is working with the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department.