Hospice Foundation of the Ozarks has awarded Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation with a $14,000 general support grant to assist TCMH Hospice of Care. The grant funds will help with supplies utilized in direct patient care.

“We are very thankful to Hospice Foundation of the Ozarks for awarding this grant to our hospice program,” Melanie Evans, TCMH Hospice of Care director, said. “The grant dollars will help with our operational costs such as medications, medical equipment and supplies to help take care of our patients.”

TCMH Hospice of Care provides end-of-life and palliative care services for patients and families in Texas County and the surrounding area, regardless of their ability to pay for the service.

“Hospice Foundation of the Ozarks is proud to be a part of the ongoing and proactive community outreach of TCMH Foundation/Hospice of Care,” Kimberly Morelock, Hospice Foundation of the Ozarks director, said. “This longtime partnership has a proven track record of providing the very best in end-of-life education and care for individuals and families in the rural areas that are most impacted by the changes in healthcare and the challenges COVID presents.”

Since 1997, Hospice Foundation of the Ozarks has given more than $1 million in grant awards supporting innovative programs that respond to unmet needs of those requiring hospice, palliative care, advance care planning, grief and bereavement services. It has funded a range of grantees making important contributions in critical, yet often overlooked areas of need.

“Hospice of Care has a long tradition and well-known reputation for providing physical, mental and spiritual care for terminally ill patients and their family members,” Jeff Gettys, TCMH Healthcare Foundation director, said. “We are truly grateful for the Hospice Foundation of the Ozarks and their incredible support, generosity and understanding of what Hospice of Care means to our community.”

For additional information about TCMH Hospice of Care, contact Evans at 417-967-1279.