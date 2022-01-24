The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Amy L. Dunkin, 39, of 1435 Thomasville Road, No. 4, in Houston, was issued a citation for driving while intoxicated – drugs after a traffic stop on Thomasville Road at about 7:10 p.m. Jan. 18.

An officer made the stop after a woman called 911 to report that Dunkin and another woman were intoxicated and had left a Sugar Maple Drive residence in a blue 2005 Pontiac sedan. The officer located the vehicle, and after making contact with the driver, Dunkin, observed signs of impairment and field sobriety tests were conducted.

She was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital, where a blood sample was taken.

•Joshua M. Golden-Wolfe, 26, of 1403 Cherokee Circle, was issued citations for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Jan. 14 and Jan. 21.

•Steven Labbee, 44, of 719 Augusta St. in Houston, was issued citations for driving without a valid license and displaying the plates of another after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 9:45 a.m. Jan. 21.

An officer made the stop after observing a green Dodge Stratus traveling at a high rate of speed.

•Roger Christ, 34, of 1228 Highway 181 at Cabool, was arrested Jan. 20 for having an active felony warrant out of Douglas County and an active felony probation and parole warrant.

An officer made the arrest after conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation, and a computer check revealed the warrants. Christ was taken to the Texas County Jail and held without bond.