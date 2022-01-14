Members of the Houston board of education handled several personnel matters during a meeting Tuesday.

The board heard Barbara Gaither, elementary teacher, and Robert Postlewait, custodian, will retire from the district at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Members accepted the resignation of Leah Allen, high school English teacher and extra duty positions, and James Allen, high school science teacher and extra duty position, at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. They also accepted the resignation of Adam Vandiver, high school assistant football coach, at the end of the year.

Sandra Haney will retire as a special education teacher at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

The board also hired Dr. Justin Copley, high school principal, as superintendent under a two-year contract. His employment begins July 1. A search for his replacement is underway.

Dana Lewis will join food service and Shelby Hoover will begin as a paraprofessional for this school year.

Dr. Allen Moss, superintendent, and the board discussed administrator evaluations.