The Houston High School boys basketball team will host the inaugural Houston Community Foundation Tournament this week.

Houston (4-8) is seeded fifth in the eight-team event and will face No. 4 Van Buren (4-6) in a first round game at 7 p.m. tonight (Monday, Jan.17).

Other teams in the field include No. 1 Summersville, No. 2 Bakersfield, No. 3 Fordland, No. 6 Couch, No. 7 Cabool and No. 8 Koshkonong.

The event marks the return of a long-running tournament that for decades was known as one of the best in the region.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing the new gym and having an opportunity to compete,” said HHS head coach Jim Moore. “We’ll see what happens.”

The event’s third-place game is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday and the championship game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.