John Oscar Crossen, 71, of Licking, Mo.,  passed away Jan. 23, 2022, with COVID-19 at the Phelps Health in Rolla, Mo.

Mr. Crossen is survived by his wife of 10 years, Racheal; daughter, Misty; sons, James, Jim and Johnny; stepsons, Jessie, Jackie and Chris; sister, Francis; and many loving grandchildren, nieces and extended family. 

He loved cars, especially classic ones.  During his lifetime, Mr. Crossen spent time finding, collecting and restoring classic cars. 

A Celebration of Life for Mr. Crossen is 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Fox Fire Station, Old Salem Road, Licking.  This will be a potluck. Participants should bring their favorite dish. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Licking.  Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply