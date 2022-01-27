John Oscar Crossen, 71, of Licking, Mo., passed away Jan. 23, 2022, with COVID-19 at the Phelps Health in Rolla, Mo.

Mr. Crossen is survived by his wife of 10 years, Racheal; daughter, Misty; sons, James, Jim and Johnny; stepsons, Jessie, Jackie and Chris; sister, Francis; and many loving grandchildren, nieces and extended family.

He loved cars, especially classic ones. During his lifetime, Mr. Crossen spent time finding, collecting and restoring classic cars.

A Celebration of Life for Mr. Crossen is 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Fox Fire Station, Old Salem Road, Licking. This will be a potluck. Participants should bring their favorite dish. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Licking. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.