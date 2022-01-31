Judy Leanna (York) Brown suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease for many years but was finally set free from this disease. Judy went to be with Jesus on Jan. 28, 2022, at 78 years of age while living in a nursing home facility in St. Charles, Mo.

Judy was born of the union of Joe York and Nora Conley on June 30, 1943. She is survived and loved by her former husband and step-father of her children, Dan Bedwell of Houston, Mo.; her children, Tammy (Gombert) Kirkman and her husband, Joe of Houston, Mo., Randy Gombert of Morley, Iowa, Larry Brown Jr. and his wife, Vickie, of Houston, Mo., Melissa (Brown) Fischer and her husband, Kevin of St. Charles, Mo. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Laura (Crane) Witt of St. Louis, Mo., Kristen Brown, of St. Peters, Mo., Billy Joe Crane of Summersville, Mo., Charity Cornett, of Lebanon, Mo., and Caleb Williams of St. Charles, Mo. Additionally, she is survived by several great-grandchildren; a brother, Joe York of Raymondville, Mo.; a sister, Marie Small of Rolla, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.

In 1959, she was united in marriage with Jon Gombert. The marriage ended with a tragic car accident in which Jon did not survive.

In 1963, she was united in marriage with Larry Brown Sr. of Houston, Mo. The marriage ended with Larry’s life being lost in an unfortunate hunting accident.

Judy is preceded in death by her mother and father; a daughter, Stacey Brown, in which a devastating car accident took her life; three sisters, Ruby Howard, Fern Mitchell and Madine Scantlin; and two infant grandchildren, Stacey and Zachary Williams.

Judy lived a life of caring for others. She worked 20+ years for Missouri Home Care as a Home Health Aide. She enjoyed flowers and watching them grow, having had quite the green thumb. She loved caring for indoor and outdoor plants. She loved dolls and angels. She loved to sing. She even sang within in the nursing home and was able to remember every word of songs that she had learned in church.

More than anything she was devoted to and loved her family. She was a strong person that had to face many adversities and loss in her life. Judy always depended upon God to get her through and even in her confusion while in the nursing home she asked the Lord to help her. “Dear Lord help me” being her repetitive words.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston, with services beginning at 11 a.m. with Richard Wells officiating. Burial is in Pine Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Kevin Fischer, Caleb Williams, Dominic Crane, Joe Kirkman, Billy Crane, and Dan Bedwell.

PAID