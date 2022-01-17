Kenneth Ervin Morton, age 74, son of Ervin and Elnona (Longwell) Morton, was born July 5, 1947, in Willow Springs, Mo. He passed away Jan. 14, 2022, in Houston, Mo.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Melvadeen.

He is survived by his daughter, Melanie, and her husband, Tim Erbschloe.

Kenneth grew up the son of a pastor and attended Houston High School.

Kenneth had many skills. He was a barber here in Houston, worked maintenance at Houston House and Romines Motor Co. in Houston and he loved doing both jobs. He was also a painter for many years and worked in lawn care.

He enjoyed volunteering at Texas County Food Pantry and at the Houston Senior Center. He enjoyed helping at both places and loved the people and they loved him.

Kenneth was a long-time member and deacon of Northside Baptist Church, which was formally Temple of Worship church, that he helped his dad and mom build from the ground up. Kenneth loved being a Christian and going to church his entire life.

Kenneth had many hobbies. He enjoyed going to car shows with Tim and Melanie, loved music and was quite a collector in his later years. He loved his Hot Wheels. He so enjoyed spending time with Melanie and Tim, eating out, shopping, or trips to Montauk State Park, and going Jeeping with them.

He spent time with his good friend Mark Herndon and running around with him. They were out and about most every day.

Kenneth loved his family and they loved him. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him.

Memorials are suggested to the Texas County Food Pantry or Houston Senior Center. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home with Lynn Gayer officiating. Burial was in Pine Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Pallbearers were Mark Herndon, Danny Hurt, Dominick Donley, Luther Courtney, John Randall and Frank Malchert.

PAID