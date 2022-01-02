This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

As the state’s hospitals report an upsurge in the number of COVID-19 cases sparked by the Omicron variant, Texas County’s completed vaccinated rate stood at 32.5 percent on Dec. 29, the Missouri Department or Health and Senior Services reported.

The department said 35.5 percent have initiated shots. The state’s completion rate is 53.7 percent.

Through Dec. 29, 9,019 have initiated vaccination, and 8,243 have completed the two-dose process in the county.

Vaccine doses are available at several locations: Walgreens in downtown Houston, Texas County Memorial Hospital clinics in the county, Missouri Ozarks Community Health in Houston and Cabool, Houston Walmart Supercenter and Texas County Health Department in Houston. Booster shots are available to those eligible at some locations in the county. School-age children also are eligible.

VACCINATION RATES

Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Texas, 32.5 percent; Phelps, 42.1; Dent, 30.8; Shannon, 32.5; Howell, 34.8; Douglas, 23.6; Wright, 34.4; Laclede, 35; and Pulaski, 19.7.

Here is the percentage of residents who have initiated the process: Texas, 35.5 percent; Phelps, 47.1; Dent, 34.4; Shannon, 35.3; Howell, 39.3; Douglas, 27.2; Wright, 38.4; Laclede, 38.8 and Pulaski, 24.5.

Here is a look at vaccination rates among school children (5 and older) in the county: 392 (or 9.9 percent) have initiated it. Another 321 (or 8.1 percent) have completed it. In Missouri, the vaccination rate is 30.2 and 24.3 percent, respectively.

TESTING

Here are tools to be tested at a location or receive a free test kit: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/community-test.php#self-collection