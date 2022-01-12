During this school year, the American Legion Department of Missouri and Houston’s American Legion Post 41 again sponsored an Oratorical Contest for Texas County high school students.

The purpose of the contest is to develop knowledge and appreciation of the United States Constitution. Sami Hall, a sophomore at Licking High School, won the county competition and then won the district contest last Sunday (Jan. 9) at St. Robert.

Hall will compete again at the Zone level Jan. 23 in Republic for up to $13,000 in scholarship money to Drury University.