Lois Hill, 79, passed away Dec. 29, 2021.

Lois was born July 14, 1942, at Ashland, Mo., where she grew up and graduated from high school in 1960.

In June 1962, she married George F. Harper Jr. Two children were born, son Jeffrey Dale in 1963 and daughter, Kathryn Ruth in 1966. After Mr. Harper’s passing in 1972, she worked various jobs including, funeral home receptionist and real estate agent to support her family.

After losing both their spouses, within four years of each other, she and J. Ross Hill married on March 3, 1982, as their friendship of over 15 years had blossomed. Their children, lifelong friends, became brothers and sister. Jim, Randy, Jeff and Katy were four teenagers always wanting mom’s homemade biscuits and gravy on the weekends. Jim passed away in 1987.

Mrs. Hill enjoyed tending to her flowers, crocheting, baking goodies for friends and family, helping her husband with his computer programming business, joining friends in various clubs, attending family reunions, collecting antiques, but the greatest joy of all for her was being “granny” to seven grandchildren. And in her last few years, she was blessed to be “GG” to three great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Hill was preceded in death by her parents; husband of over 29 years, J. Ross Hill; one son, James A. Hill; brother, Dale Old; and two nephews. She is survived by sons, Jeff Harper and Randy Hill; daughter, Katy Sherrill; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister, Bonnie Smith; along with many nephews and nieces.

Lois was a faithful member of Licking Christian Church. She read her Bible and devotionals on a daily basis, always wanting to be a child of God’s and hoping to do good for his other children on earth.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Licking Christian Church with Rick Mosher officiating. Interment follows at Rock Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Licking Christian Church. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Licking. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.