Malcolm Terry Tengler, beloved husband, Dad and Papa, went home to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior, on Jan. 23, 2022,

Terry was born to Oscar and Emma Tengler in Velasco, Texas, on July 21, 1934. He attended Freeport High School and graduated from Rice University School of Architecture in 1961.

He met the love of his life, Collen (Akins) Tengler, while serving in the U.S. Army at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. They married 40 days later on Oct. 4, 1959 and had three children over the next eight years: Kelly, Chris and Conrad.

In 1961, Terry joined the prestigious CRS Architecture firm and quickly rose to Senior Vice President, where he served until 1977. From 1963 to 1965, Terry worked for NASA as part of the Corps of Engineers Architectural Team during his illustrious career.

In 1977, Terry opened a private practice, Terry Tengler and Associates, designing many churches and office buildings across Houston and the nation, before retiring in 2001.

Terry designed their home in Mossy Oaks in Spring, Texas, and made a beautiful gathering place for friends and family. Their family began attending Spring Bible Church were Terry came to know Jesus as his Savior, which led to his baptism at a church picnic in 1973 in their backyard pool. There were many happy times spent there. The children and grandchildren have many fond memories of weddings, marshmallow roasts, summer camp and swimming parties.

Terry’s hobbies included sailing, flying remote control airplanes and building his P51 Mustang ¾ scale airplane which he began in his garage and finished at Hooks Airport. He and Colleen often enjoyed traveling the world but their favorite place to go was Houston, Mo., Collen’s hometown, where they spent time with family.

Terry is survived by his loving wife, Colleen (Akins) Tengler, of Spring, Texas.; daughter, Kelly Hutchinson, and her husband, Chris; son, Chris Tengler and his wife, Debi; son, Conrad Tengler, and his wife, Lynn; granddaughter, Leslie Dumont, her husband Matt, and their children, Beren, Lily, Cahal and Amelia; grandson, Blake Hutchinson, and his wife, Jessica, and their children, Adam, Jace, and Colt; granddaughter Lauren Gasaway, and her husband, Cash and their daughter, Saige; grandson, Capt. Christopher Tengler, U.S. Army; his sister, Kay Giles, and her daughter Debra Suggs. Terry is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Emma Tengler, and his nephew, John Suggs.

There will be a military celebration of life at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, Texas, 77038. Family, friends and colleagues are welcome.

In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to: Arrow Child and Family Ministries, (www.Arrow.org/give), 2929 FM 2920, Spring, Texas, 77388, 281-210-1571

