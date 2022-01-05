A man is held in the Texas County Jail on $750,000 bond after being charged with three felonies – including rape – stemming from a Dec. 28 incident at Cabool, authorities said.

Ronald D. Stevens, 34, whose address is listed as Noel on court records, is charged with first-degree rape or attempted rape, first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy and first-degree burglary.

A Cabool Police Department officer reported being dispatched at about 11:30 p.m. regarding a report of a sexual assault at a residence. The officer reported making contact with a woman there who said Stevens was someone she used to hang out with as a friend, and that he had come into her house without her knowledge.

The woman reportedly told the officer she was raped by Stevens and provided a description of the incident. The officer accompanied the woman to the Phelps Health in Rolla, where a rape kit was completed.

The officer reported that during a formal interview with the woman on the following day, she said she told Stevens several times to leave, but he refused.

Stevens was then picked up at his residence and brought to the police station for questioning. The officer reported that he initially denied any wrong doing, but then admitted to what he said was a consensual relationship.