A Houston man entered a guilty plea Dec. 29 on charges of promoting child pornography following his arrest last year.

Dustin D. Postlewait, 41, received a sentence of eight years in prison and was given credit for time served since May 5, 2021, after the guilty plea on charges of promoting child pornography, a class B felony. A second person arrested at the time, Anthony J. Romines, 41, of Bucyrus, has a pre-trial conference set for Feb. 8.

Investigations of each suspect were initiated as a result of a Cyber Tipline Reports by an internet service provider, whereas suspected child pornography was uploaded and distributed to other private users of the service, authorities said.

During the investigation and through legal process, each were was identified as a suspect, and during interviewing each admitted to knowledge, control and ownership of the account(s) from the Cyber Tipline Reports, as well as transmitting content via the internet which they believed to be child erotica, and previously possessed child pornography, according to a law enforcement report.

Assisting the South-Central Missouri Computer Crimes Task Force were Missouri State Technical Assistance Team, Houston Police Department and Texas County Sheriff’s Office.