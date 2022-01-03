This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Federal Communications Commission launched the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) that will affect many Texas County residents. This longer-term program was created by Congress in the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, and replaces the Emergency Broadband Benefit program.

This investment in broadband affordability will help ensure households can afford the internet connections they need for work, school, healthcare and more. Apply here: https://www.fcc.gov/acp

The program, provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.



Enrollment in the ACP is now open for households with at least one member qualifying under any of the following criteria:

•Has an income that is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines.

•Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC or Lifeline.

•Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision.

•Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year; or

•Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income program.