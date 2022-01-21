A storage unit complex has opened on South Sam Houston Blvd. in Houston.

Store All LLC is situated north of the USDA federal building with access from Millstone Road and U.S. 63. The property is in the city limits.

The units range in size from 10 x 10, up to 10 x 40 with dual doors (one on each end). The two buildings — depending on their configuration — can accommodate up to 52 units. There is exterior parking for RVs and campers.

The building is all steel and concrete with a vapor barrier roof, is well lit and has overhead doors.

Rental is available month-to-month and long term. They can be rented online or in person at Darrah & Co., P.C. Similar units also are at Mountain Grove.

The web address is storeallmystuff.com. Payment can be made in person, ACH or credit card autopay.