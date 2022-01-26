Students named to SCA Conference Band

Houston High School students were among those named to the South Central Association Conference Band.

They are: Ben Steelman, seventh chair flute; Hunter Swingle, third chair clarinet; Nick Washko, second chair trumpet; Levi McConnell, first chair tuba; Laken Peede, 12th chair junior high clarinet; Aubrey Crockett, sixth chair clarinet; and Devon Sawyer, first chair alto sax, tenor sax and clarinet (opted for clarinet).

FFA attends motivational conference at West Plains

FFA greenhands and chapter officers recently attended the Area 13 FFA Greenhand Motivational Conference in West Plains.

Local members learned how state and area officers set goals to obtain the most out of their FFA experience.

They ended the day by attending a cattle auction at the Ozark Regional Stockyards.

Volleyball players receive Academic All-Star honors

Several Houston High School volleyball players received Academic All-Star honors.

They are: Makenzi Arthur, Mali Brookshire, Olivia Crites, Logynn Foster, Kelsey Pritchett and Aliyah Walker.