Nicholas Allen Moore, 42, of Success, passed away at his home on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

Mr. Moore was born in Kansas City, Mo., on May 2, 1979. He grew up in the communities of Belle, Oran and Potosi.

He graduated from Potosi High School in 1997 and from the College of the Ozarks in 2002.

He had been a caregiver for his mother for the past 12 years. He was saved when he was 8 years old. He served his Lord and his church as a deacon, Sunday School teacher and music director. He enjoyed reading and studying.

Nicholas was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clarence and Dorthea Gahagan and Harold and Geneva Moore.

He is survived by his parents, Teddy and Dottie Gahagan Moore of the home; his brother, Timothy Moore of Rolla, Mo.; and other relatives

The family will host a Celebration of his Life at 3 p.m. Sunday Jan. 23, 2022, at Success Baptist Church. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.