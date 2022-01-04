The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported not a single fatality during the New Year’s holiday.

No one was killed in a traffic crash during the 78-hour counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. There were no boating crashes or drownings over the 2022 New Year’s holiday counting period.

During the period, troopers investigated the following:

•Traffic Crashes – 406

•Traffic Crash Injuries – 91

•Traffic Crash Fatalities – 0

•DWI – 94

Last year during the 78-hour New Year’s counting period, there were 1,247 traffic crashes statewide. In those crashes, six people were killed and another 389 people were injured. During the 2021 New Year’s holiday, troopers worked 173 crashes including three fatalities and 48 injuries. Troopers arrested 94 people for driving while impaired last year.