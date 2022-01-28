Owen Lee Hinkle, 89, son of Glen and Minnie Hinkle, was born Aug. 31, 1932, in Bucyrus, Mo. He passed away Jan. 24, 2022, at Center Point Medical Center. Lee grew up in the Bucyrus-Houston, Mo., area having graduated from Houston High School in 1950.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris Hinkle; step-son, Mark Nienhueser; brothers, Walter “Buck” Hinkle and Gene Hinkle; and sisters, Loren Odom and Irene Moore.

He is survived by step-son, Craig (Debbie) Nienhueser of Higginsville, Mo.; step-daughter, Dawn (Don) Brooks of Kansas City, Mo.; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Lee was employed by the U.S. Civil Service Commissions for over 33 years, the last 20 years with the U.S. Marine Corps Finance Center, Kansas City, Mo. After two years retirement, Lee became an over the road truck driver and did so for over nine years. During this time, his wife was allowed to accompany him on trips of her choice, which resulted in trips to all lower 48 states. Following that career, Lee became employed at the Silver Dollar City theme park in Branson, Mo., for 10 years having finally retired in 2009. In 2012, they relocated back to Independence, Mo., to be closer to family and relatives. Lee and Doris were long time members of the United Methodist Church.

A visitation for Lee will be held 10 a.m. until noon Monday, January 31, 2022, at Newcomer’s Noland Road Chapel, 509 S. Noland Road, Independence, Mo., with funeral service beginning at noon; Pastor Patty Smith and Pastor Mark Costanzo officiating. A committal with military honors will follow the funeral service at Corder Calvary Cemetery, 20 Hwy, Corder, Mo., 64037. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 14506 E. 39th St., Independence, Mo., 64055.

