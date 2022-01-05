This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Ozark Action Inc. in West Plains will conduct “Project Homeless Connect” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 27.

Project Homeless Connect is a one-stop service day where families and individuals living in Howell, Douglas, Ozark, Oregon, Texas, Shannon and surrounding counties have access to free quality of life services.

Services include medical, mental health, substance abuse, housing, benefits,

eyeglasses, photo identification, food, clothing, haircuts and more.

For service provider and volunteer opportunities, call Sharon Cobb at 417-256-6147 or email her at scobb@oaiwp.org.

Ozark Action Inc. in West Plains is located at 710 E. Main St.