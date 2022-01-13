Following the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ updates after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) enforcement of updated recommendations for additional doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, Ozarks Healthcare is encouraging community members to make sure their vaccination status is aligned with these updates. Updated recommendations include:

•A shortened interval between completion of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot to five months (previously six months)

•A shortened interval between completion of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot to five months (previously six months)

•A third primary dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 for individuals age 5 to 11 years who are moderately or severely immunocompromised 28 days after their second dose

•A booster dose for adolescents age 12 to 17 years old five months after their initial Pfizer vaccination series

“We believe the most recent updates in vaccination recommendations we have will help protect our community even more as we are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in our region,” Katie Mahan, Director of Ozarks Healthcare’s Pharmacy, said. “Vaccination and boosters are the best form of protection against COVID-19 that we have right now.”

COVID-19 vaccines are available for those age 5 and older on a walk-in basis on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy at 1211 Porter Wagoner Blvd., #18 Parkway Center in West Plains. Call 417-256-1793 for more information.

For more information about COVID-19 updates and resources, visit https://www.ozarkshealthcare.com/coronavirus-updates/.