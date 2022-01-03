The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Timmey D. Hale, 53, of 17501 Adair Lane, Houston, was arrested on Dec. 24 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

An officer who was aware of the warrant made the arrest after observing Hale driving a tan Chevrolet Silverado on U.S. 63 at about 10:05 p.m. He was taken to jail and has a bond set at $25,000.

A 52-year-old man who was a passenger in the truck was found to be in possession of a pill bottle containing controlled substances. A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against him.

•Ashley M. Clark, 34, of 109 N. Third St. in Houston, was arrested on Nov. 5 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

An officer who was aware of the warrant made the arrest after observing Clark walking at Walnut Street and Oak Hill Drive. She was taken to jail and held without bond.

During a search, Clark was reportedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine. A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor for another possession charge.