Pauline Weber, 82, was born May 1, 1939, to Loren and Mildred Mayfield Girtman in Massac, Ill. She passed away Jan. 2, 2022, at her home in Eunice, Mo.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Kenneth Weber.

Mrs. Weber attended Webster Elementary School and graduated from Central High School in St. Louis, Mo. She married Kenneth Weber on March 26, 1958, and they had four children, Alta, Stephen, Richard and Thomas.

She is survived by her children, Stephen Weber of St. Louis, Mo., Richard Weber of St. Louis, Mo., Thomas “Red” Weber of Eunice, Mo., and Alta Bonk of St. Louis, Mo.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Leonard Girtman of Collinsville, Ill.; and a sister, Phyllis Laws of Branson, Mo.

Mrs. Weber enjoyed reading, needlework, crocheting and playing drawing games on her iPad.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston, with services beginning at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Don Crockett officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.