On Feb. 26 at 11 a.m., the third annual race in honor of former Mayor Don Tottingham will be held. This 5K Run/Walk will once again recognize Mayor Tottingham’s commitment to Houston by being held on the Village Trail, a sidewalk venue he had designed that circles the town while mayor of Houston.

The course will start at the Texas County Justice Center. Community Betterment Y.O.U.T.H. is raising funds for its upcoming events such as the Easter Egg Hunt and $500 scholarship designated for a Houston graduating senior.

Community Betterment youth will contact local businesses for sponsorships and prize gift cards. Other volunteers for the 5K are Ann Tottingham, Justin Brown, Jodie Avery, Rachel Strickland, Marcie Dietrick and Brenda Senter and is supported by the City of Houston and Community Development, Shannon Jordan.

The registrations are available on the City of Houston website, https://houstonmo.org, or pick up at City Hall and In Season Sports and Outdoors on U.S. 63. Registration is $20 through Feb. 11, $25 through Feb. 16, and from Feb. 17 until Race Day is $30. T-shirts will be provided to all participants but those registering after Feb. 16 will receive them after race. There will be $100 cash gift to fastest female and male in the 5K and gift cards for winners in different age categories.

Persons with question or wanting to be a sponsor can contact Ann Tottingham, 417-967-3711