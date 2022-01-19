The annual Project Homeless Connect event, which was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27 at the Ozark Action Inc. secondary building at 720 E. Main St., West Plains, has been postponed.

The postponement is being attributed to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in the region and the reluctance of healthcare providers to possibly expose employees by sending them to functions and events.

The event helps get a “point-in-time” count of homeless individuals in the region, as well as helping connect homeless individuals with social agencies, volunteers and others to get access to free quality of life services, such as haircuts, basic health and vision screenings, physical and mental health assistance, food, clothing, substance abuse counseling and more.

A new event date will be announced in the future.

If you are a service provider and would like to assist in the event or someone who would like to volunteer, call Ozark Action Inc. at 417-256-6147 or email Sharon Cobb at scobb@oaiwp.org or.