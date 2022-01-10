A 33-year-old Raymondville man was arrested Sunday night on three charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Cory L. Derrick was charged with DWI, having no insurance and speeding.
The patrol said he was taken to the Texas County Jail.
