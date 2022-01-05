Texas County residents are invited to a reception for the new chancellor of Missouri State University in Springfield.

The event to meet Dennis Lancaster is 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Garnett Library, 304 W. Trish Knight St.

Dennis Lancaster

The drop-in event is being hosted by the Friends of the Garnett Library.

“Our new chancellor, Dr. Dennis Lancaster, isn’t really new to the Missouri State-West Plains community,” said Carolyn Gerber, Friends president. “He has served this campus for more than three decades in a variety of administrative and academic roles.

“As a native of West Plains, he is very familiar with this area and its culture, and he has been a profound contributor to the Friends group. We are looking forward to his leadership for years to come,” she added.

Refreshments will be served, organizers added.

For more information, call 417-255-7940.