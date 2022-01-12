State Rep. Bennie Cook will join the Missouri House’s Joint Committee on Disaster Preparedness and Awareness for the 2022 legislative session.

Cook, R-Houston, was appointed to serve on the committee by Speaker Rob Vescovo, who cited Cook’s 18 years of experience as a commissioned law enforcement officer and his tenure as the Emergency Management Director for Texas County and the City of Houston, as well as his service as a Texas County 911 board member.

The joint committee is tasked with reviewing and assessing the preparedness of state and local government leading up to the disasters, the response to the initial impact of the disasters and the recovery efforts in affected areas. The commission also will consider the legislative and administrative changes to assist current recovery efforts and improve future disaster preparedness, response and recovery.

“It is an honor that the Speaker selected me for this committee,” Cook said. “I look forward to getting to work with the committee and seeing how we might learn from past disasters and work together to make certain future disasters are handled in the most efficient and effective way possible. The people of Missouri deserve to know that government is making their safety the highest priority.”

For more information, call Cook’s office at 573-751-1490.