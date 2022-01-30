The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Sunday that about 36.2 percent of the county’s population has initiated the process to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. The data is through Jan. 28.

About 33.1 percent is completely vaccinated in Texas County. In the last week, 136 doses were administered.

Statewide, about two-thirds of the population — 62.5 — has started the vaccination process. About 55 percent are completely vaccinated.

In the latest report from the Missouri Department of Corrections at Licking, there are nine active cases among staff and 20 among inmates.