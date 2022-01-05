Rosemary Jackson, 64, the daughter of Ray and Agnes Vandevort Smith, was born March 18, 1957, in Houston, Mo. She passed away Jan. 4, 2022, at her home in Raymondville, Mo.

She married Henry Albert Jackson on Nov. 8, 1976, and they had three children.

Mrs. Jackson lived in Raymondville until she was 10 years old when her mother and four siblings were killed in a tragic car accident. She and her siblings then moved to Hartshorn to live with their aunt, Sylvia, and uncle, Lloyd Cook, and their family. She graduated from Summersville High School with the class of 1976.

She enjoyed going camping, reading, crocheting, playing games and most of all loved watching her grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three sisters and one brother and other relatives.

She is survived by her son, William “Willie” Jackson; daughters Elizabeth Jackson and Melissa Jackson; four grandchildren; sisters, Loreta Smith and Sonia Clark, and other family members.

The family will host a memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at the Valley Center Baptist Church at Hartshorn with Pastor Terry Robertson officiating. Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time on Sunday. Inurnment will follow in the Valley Center Cemetery. Cremation arrangements were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville, and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net