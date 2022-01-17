Ruby (Montgomery) Gettys was born Nov. 24, 1928, to William and Leona (Sutton) Montgomery. She passed away peacefully on Jan. 15, 2022 ,at the age of 93 years, 1 month and 22 days. Ruby was united in marriage on Oct. 1, 1951, to Dean Gettys and to this union they had two wonderful kids, John and Sandy.

Ruby, also known as Grandma or Granny, was a one of a kind! She was the most giving and kindest woman you would ever meet. She was always outdoors; her favorite place to be. She enjoyed being on her tractor, mowing her yard, working in her garden, fixing her flower beds, burning brush piles and a having a weenie roast or anything else outdoors. She had a green thumb better than anyone. If she was going to plant something it was going to grow and it was going to grow “BIG.” Her heirloom tomatoes were her biggest accomplishment in her garden. She had been growing them 40 plus years. She liked to have competitions with her neighbors and friends that her tomatoes were going to be the biggest, and they were.

Her pastimes were the love of bowling, fellowship with family and friends, listening to the word of God, playing checkers with grandkids and never letting them win, playing hide the thimble, marbles and crashing hot wheels in the floor with the grandchildren.

Ruby was the most whole hearted woman you would meet. If you were having a bad day she could walk in the room and light the whole room up. It could be her smile or just her “hello.” She could give you a hug or a kiss that would last a lifetime. Our lives are forever changed without her here. She lived a great 93 years, but her time on earth is done. She wouldn’t want us to cry and we’re not gonna make this a goodbye. Until we meet again, much love to our beautiful Ruby!

There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under the heavens.

A time to be born and a time to die

A time to plant and a time to uproot

A time to kill and a time to heal

A time to tear down and a time to build

A time to weep and a time to laugh

A time to mourn and a time to dance

A time to scatter stones and a time to gather them

A time to embrace and a time to refrain from embracing

A time to search and a time to give up

A time to keep and a time to throw away

A time to tear and a time to mend

A time to be silent and a time to speak

A time to love and a time to hate

And a time for peace

Ecclesiastes 3 1-8

If you have trouble, put Jesus between you and your troubles.

A letter we received today and she wrote in 1994:

“I grew up in the year of the Great Depression the youngest of a family of seven, we had very little, but we loved each other and had a good time. We had rules to go by and knew to obey them and a set of morals to follow. Children of today have much more material things, but they have drugs, sex, and both parents working out. I pray for them and the world.”

I love you all,

Ruby

Private graveside services are Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at the Ozark Cemetery near Houston, Mo., with Joe Montgomery officiating. Pallbearers are Travis Alcorn, Eric Gettys, Kyle Walser, Alex Medwid, Brady Evins and Ben Evins. Honorary pallbearer was Lexi Miller. Interment is in the Ozark Cemetery under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool, Mo. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cabool Senior Center, c/o the funeral home.

