Samuel “Sam” Mudd, 66, of Cabool, Mo., departed this life on Jan. 17, 2022. He was born Sept. 24, 1955, to loving parents Robert H. and Shirley (Glover) Mudd. Sam, a St. Louis native, graduated from Ladue Horton Watkins High School in 1974 while concurrently working for the State Highway Department. He continued his studies at St. Louis Community College and became a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in 1979, retiring as a Sergeant after a full career of service in 2007.

After retiring, Sam continued to dedicate his life to serving his church and community. Among the highlights of his volunteer work were working with senior citizens, at-risk youth and incarcerated individuals in various capacities over the years. He also contributed regularly to organizations that he felt passionately about, including the Missouri Association of State Troopers Emergency Relief (MASTERS), the Wounded Warrior Project and numerous Christian non-profit organizations.

A devout Christian, Sam was always there to share a Bible verse, lend a helping hand or be a listening ear. He knew the power of the written word and always sent letters to his family and friends telling them how much they were loved. He was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association (CMA), and talked fondly of the fellowship he found within this organization.

Sam also generously shared his gift of cooking to those who knew him. With Sam around, no one ever went hungry and everyone was always welcome at the table. His boisterous laugh was infectious, and he always had a joke or story for every situation. Sam’s personality was big and his heart was even bigger; his passing reminds us to extend grace and kindness to everyone we meet in this life.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Robert H. and Shirley, as well as his sister, Brenda (Mudd) Hofer. He is survived by his daughter, Laura (Mudd) Robison; grandchildren, Carter and Clayton Robison; his fiancée, Shorty Davis; stepparents, Faye (Konneman) Mudd, Ralph Vahrenberg and Dolores Vahrenberg; brothers, Jason (Caroline) and Brad Mudd; brother-in-law, Rick Hofer and nieces and nephews, Kimberly Litrell, Jennifer Filkins, Stephanie Kopp, Anna Mudd, Bobby Mudd, Danny Mudd, Lauren Mudd, Jackson Mudd and Ethan Mudd.

A memorial visitation will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Cabool Christian Church with services following at 2 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool, Mo. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Cabool Police Department, c/o the funeral home.

